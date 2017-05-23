Scarlett Johansson Is Banging SNL’s Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson’s divorce was five months ago, but a woman got needs. In Scarlett’s case, that means another basic white guy.

Scarlett Johansson’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live” was such a hit, she ended up making out with “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost at the afterparty, multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Page Six. A witness told Page Six, “Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the ‘SNL’ season finale party at 30 Rock . . . They would make out a bit, then go back to talking,” says the source. “They were at the bar in front of everyone . . . they made out at least twice . . . Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people. Another source confirmed, “Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the afterparty, including the ‘SNL’ cast and crew. They were laughing and seemed to really hit it off.”

Obviously, this article doesn’t say they banged, but if Colin Jost couldn’t close this, then maybe he should pass it off to Michael Che.