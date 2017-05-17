Rosario Dawson Found Her Cousin Dead Last Week

Rosario Dawson found her 26-year old cousin dead in her house last week. Yikes.

Law enforcement sources tell us Rosario walked downstairs in her Venice home last Thursday and found 26-year-old Vaneza Ines Vasquez lying unresponsive. Paramedics rushed to the scene and transported Vaneza, but ultimately they could not resuscitate her. We’re told Vaneza — who worked for Rosario — had recently been suffering migraines and also had hypertension. We’re told early autopsy results point to her dying from natural causes. Toxicology results are still pending, but our sources tell us Vaneza had no history of substance abuse. We reached out to Rosario and the family of Vasquez who did not wish to release a statement at this time.