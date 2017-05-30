Rihanna: Pregnant Or Mac ‘N Cheese?

Recent pictures of Rihanna show that she’s put on a noticeable amount of weight. Apparently that’s a concern for a lot of people. Some people think she’s pregnant with either Drake or Chris Brown’s baby. Some people think she had the munchies real bad. I think sometimes women and men put on weight for various reasons, and I’m sure if Rihanna is pregnant, she’ll let you know when she wants you to know. And if she’s subsiding on a diet of mac ‘n cheese and biscuits, then she can tear up her green card because she’s already proven she’s a naturalized U.S. citizen.