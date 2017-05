Maybe because I’m not gay or woman, but when I saw what Rihanna wore to the Met Gala last night, my mind wasn’t blown and I didn’t use all caps in a tweet. Rihanna could pretty much wear anything and still look hot as hell, so maybe whatever this is was supposed to remind us of that. Also a good reminder? The Internet never takes long.

No y’all didn’t A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 1, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT