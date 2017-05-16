Paris Jackson Is Topless

Paris Jackson is on social media crusade about being naked because she has that kind of time.

That’s a whole lot of words about why she’s naked. Way more words than why we’re supposed to believe that a blonde, blue eyed white chick is Michael Jackson’s daughter. Imagine if drug-addled child molester had so much money that he could settle out of court every time he fondled a sick kid then died young enough and still had so much money that you got $8M a year in allowance even though you weren’t even his real kid? Like, imagine all the things that had to fall into place for Paris Jackson to sit topless by a mansion pool and ramble this kinda shit? Wait, why did she try to kill herself again? I can’t even get a birthday card from my real dad, much less $8M a year from a dude who was so high he thought you were black.