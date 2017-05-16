Paris Jackson Is Topless
Paris Jackson is on social media crusade about being naked because she has that kind of time.
i’ll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i’m usually naked when i garden. it’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there’s different ways of absorbing mother earth’s energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what “flaws” you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don’t always agree with one another and that’s okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?
That’s a whole lot of words about why she’s naked. Way more words than why we’re supposed to believe that a blonde, blue eyed white chick is Michael Jackson’s daughter. Imagine if drug-addled child molester had so much money that he could settle out of court every time he fondled a sick kid then died young enough and still had so much money that you got $8M a year in allowance even though you weren’t even his real kid? Like, imagine all the things that had to fall into place for Paris Jackson to sit topless by a mansion pool and ramble this kinda shit? Wait, why did she try to kill herself again? I can’t even get a birthday card from my real dad, much less $8M a year from a dude who was so high he thought you were black.