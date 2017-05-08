Nicki Minaj Paid A Bunch Of Fans’ College Tuitions

Nicki Minaj is a rapper much like Donald Trump is President, but she makes a lot of money for doing that and she gave some of that money to people to pay their college tuitions.

Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok u guys. It’s been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left. I’ll do some more in a month or 2. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

No word if Bernie Sanders will use this method to give every American free college, but Nicki Minaj used her own money, so probably not. If I was Bernie, I’d sit down with Ja Rule and learn his secret of how to get rich people to actively give you money. Time to explore all options, Bernie.