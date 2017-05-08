Nicki Minaj Paid A Bunch Of Fans’ College Tuitions

Nicki Minaj

 

Nicki Minaj is a rapper much like Donald Trump is President, but she makes a lot of money for doing that and she gave some of that money to people to pay their college tuitions.

No word if Bernie Sanders will use this method to give every American free college, but Nicki Minaj used her own money, so probably not. If I was Bernie, I’d sit down with Ja Rule and learn his secret of how to get rich people to actively give you money. Time to explore all options, Bernie.

 

 

Related Posts:

Tags: