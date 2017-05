Gurl bye A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on May 13, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

It’s Mother’s Day, so shout out to all the mother’s out there. I hope you called yours, and if your mom isn’t here, call somebody else’s. They’ll appreciate it. Also, I’m not sure if Demi Rose has plans to be a mother at some point, but I would very much like to discuss that with her.