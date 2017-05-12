Miley Cyrus Isn’t Black Anymore

Remember that time Miley Cyrus tried to make an Atlanta trap album and tried to twerk then tried to be The Flaming Lips on her next album about weed or whatever? All that worked out pretty well. In what will sure to be great news for Trump supporters, Miley Cyrus is white again and has a new single called “Malibu” which is kinda country and pop and makes Noah Cyrus seem edgy.

Also, Miley Cyrus’ new song is currently the second best song called “Malibu”, mostly because I only know two songs called “Malibu”.

#FBF LOL