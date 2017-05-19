It’s that time again, friends. That time when Leonardo DiCaprio dumps a hot model he’s been banging for a year for no other reason than because he can. Maybe Nina Agdal got dumped because she thought global warming was a hoax perpetuated by the Chinese. Or maybe she got dumped for the same reason DiCaprio dumps everyone. Take it away and act surprised, People.

That’s because, the source says, “He’s not ready to settle down and just isn’t in the mindset to get married or have kids.”

That’s ok. According to Instagram, it looks like she’s open for business.

#fbf to when the DiCaprio world was her oyster.