Not sure what NBC Upfronts is but they had a thing and two of the┬árefurbished pleasure model Kardashians went. Namely, Khloe and Kim Kardashian. Kim looks like she escaped Madame Tussauds at this point, and Khloe looks like if she could just get her ass big enough, and NBA player will give her a baby so she doesn’t have to do this anymore. I think Kim has thoughts about that in pic #4.