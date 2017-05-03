Kendall Jenner’s Ass Did The Met Gala

You can’t really have an event where rich people dress up and not have a Kardashian or a Jenner show up without their asses hanging out, so it really shouldn’t come as a surprise that Kendall Jenner wore this dress. Kris usually asks Kim to do this, but Kim looks like Kim now, and Khloe couldn’t do it because she’s currently filming the Jurassic World sequel. A source told me she’s in a scene where a goat is tied to a stick but then the accidentally cut the power to Khloe’s fence.