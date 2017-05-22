The 2017 Billboard Music Awards were last night, and if you didn’t know who people win those, “the Billboard Music Awards finalists are based on album and digital songs sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement.” So basically you win if you sell the most albums and people talk about your album a lot online. So if Drake‘s Views was a movie, it would be Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. And Drake is basically Hakeem Olajuwon getting trophies after Adele and Taylor Swift retired to play baseball.

Here’s one of Drake’s speeches. Vanessa Hudgens is probably getting a lot of texts.