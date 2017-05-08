Chris Rock Cheated On His Wife With Kerry Washington

In the new issue of Rolling Stone, Chris Rock talks about cheating on his now ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, with “one famous, one semi-famous and one a member of the retail class.” Apparently that “one famous” was Kerry Washington.

A source told Page Six: “He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming [‘I Think I Love My Wife’] about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife. That went on for a while, for like six months, and she found out. There’s no gray area.”…Washington’s ex Moscow was asked about the alleged affair in 2016 and reportedly responded, “No comment.”

I don’t know what Malaak Compton-Rock looks like, but I know what Kerry Washington looked like in 2007, so hopefully Malaak would be understanding. Can your wife even divorce you if you cheated on her with 2007 Kerry Washington? Obviously a judge would throw that out. Please don’t waste the court’s time with this.