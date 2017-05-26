Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Are Done Already

Bella Thorne is a mess. Here’s another story about that.

Well, that was short lived. Bella Thorne tweeted that she’s over Cannes, France, on Thursday, May 25 — just one day after she was spotted making out with Scott Disick. The same day of the Famous in Love actress’ tweet, the self-proclaimed Lord was spotted moving on with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli.

Yo this #cannes fancy life isn’t for me — bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 25, 2017

As previously reported, the 19-year-old actress made headlines when she was first spotted with Disick at Catch L.A. on May 15. The two then sparked rumors of a romance after jetting off to Cannes on Tuesday, May 23, where they packed on the PDA and got cozy while lying by a pool.

“Rumors of a romance”? They were banging for like 10 days. I don’t recall seeing them skipping in a meadow. He had his hands on her ass for a while then moved on. It happens.

