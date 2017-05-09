Who Wants To See Ashley Graham Naked In ‘V Magazine’?

“I think I hit bottom around 18. I was disgusted with myself and told my mom I was coming home. And she told me, ‘No, you’re not, because you told me that this was what you wanted and I know you’re supposed to do this. It doesn’t matter what you think about your body, because your body is supposed to change somebody’s life.'” @theashleygraham bares all to @traceeellisross in the link in our bio. Photographed by @mario_sorrenti, styled by @georgecortina for #V107, on stands now.

