Who Wants To See Ashley Graham Naked In ‘V Magazine’?
So to get traffic and to pat themselves on the back for promoting body positivity than will translate into ad click dollars, V Magazine had Ashley Graham pose completely naked. I’ve heard this described as “brave” (which doesn’t make sense if you think about it longer than five seconds), and I’ve read that Ashley Graham has “curves for days”. That’s definitely one way to say it, I guess. Anyway, here’s Ashley Graham naked (NSFW). Please note, these the airbrushed, so imagine the H.P. Lovecraft nightmare these would be if they weren’t. And no, I wouldn’t hit it. Please stop telling me I would. I appreciate your concern.
“I think I hit bottom around 18. I was disgusted with myself and told my mom I was coming home. And she told me, ‘No, you’re not, because you told me that this was what you wanted and I know you’re supposed to do this. It doesn’t matter what you think about your body, because your body is supposed to change somebody’s life.'” @theashleygraham bares all to @traceeellisross in the link in our bio. Photographed by @mario_sorrenti, styled by @georgecortina for #V107, on stands now.
