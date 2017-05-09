Who Wants To See Ashley Graham Naked In ‘V Magazine’?

Ashley Graham

 

So to get traffic and to pat themselves on the back for promoting body positivity than will translate into ad click dollars, V Magazine had Ashley Graham pose completely naked. I’ve heard this described as “brave” (which doesn’t make sense if you think about it longer than five seconds), and I’ve read that Ashley Graham has “curves for days”. That’s definitely one way to say it, I guess. Anyway, here’s Ashley Graham naked (NSFW). Please note, these the airbrushed, so imagine the H.P. Lovecraft nightmare these would be if they weren’t. And no, I wouldn’t hit it. Please stop telling me I would. I appreciate your concern.

 

