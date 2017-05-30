Ariel Winter Loves Memorial Day

If we had to guess who would be on Instagram over the weekend in a bikini to celebrate Memorial Day, we’d be right. It was Ariel Winter. She wants to remember the men and women who died in combat so much she took three bikini pics. I bet they appreciate that. She uses her butt to celebrate everything. This is fine. Ramadan is until June 24, so her butt will have plenty of opportunities to celebrate. I just hope it doesn’t fast.

Happy #MemorialDay A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

