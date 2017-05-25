Ariel Winter Is Very Subtle
Ariel Winter posted this pic on Instagram yesterday where she gave a shout out to her boyfriend, new friends, and stairs. Very sweet. But remember, this is Ariel Winter so this candid picture was taken 45 times before she was satisfied with her butt’s placement to ensure it was the most important part of this picture and the actual reason she posted this pic in the first place. Whether it be stairs or a casual event, Ariel Winter really wants you to know she was there. Specifically, her ass and boobs. That’s her thing now. Cool.