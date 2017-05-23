Terrorists Attacked An Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester Last Night
So far, 22 people have died (including an eight-year-old girl) and 59 people have been wounded (among them are 12 children under the age of 16) after a man entered Manchester Arena following Ariana Grande‘s concert and blew himself up with a nail bomb. You might want to sit down for this, because I know it might be shocking to learn, but the man was a Muslim. I for sure thought for a minute there he might be Mormon or Buddhist. You never know with these kind of attacks.
A powerful explosion shook part of the cavernous Manchester Arena late Monday as concertgoers streamed out following the American pop star’s last song. An 8-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman have been named as the first victims killed. Police said they believed a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the blast, and that they are now trying to determine if he may have been part of a wider network. A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in south Manchester in connection with the bombing.
broken.
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
So, terrorists targeted an arena full of children, teenage girls and women for the simple fact they had the audacity to enjoy a concert put on by a female perform who inspires them. What’s your plan for that? Tell people they shouldn’t point out that a religious ideology can easily corrupt their followers or the follower who haven’t been corrupted yet might strap on a nail bomb vest themselves? Fuck yourself. Also, the irony of you warning me not to paint Muslims with a broad brush or they all might get radicalized then still believing Trump won because Russia sent out some emails shouldn’t be lost on you.