Here’s Some Pics Of Amber Heard As Mera On The Set Of ‘Aquaman’

I guess Aquaman is filming. Man, can you believe they’re filming another superhero movie? This one is about a dude who can talk to fish and stuff. Cool. Amber Heard plays his wife Poison Ivy I meant Mera. His wife’s name is Mera. Here’s some pics of her from the set.

Cool. I hope they add a scene where she meet Captain Jack Sparrow and she secretly records it on her phone.

 

