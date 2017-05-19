I guess Aquaman is filming. Man, can you believe they’re filming another superhero movie? This one is about a dude who can talk to fish and stuff. Cool. Amber Heard plays his wife Poison Ivy I meant Mera. His wife’s name is Mera. Here’s some pics of her from the set.

Meet Mera. Day 1 #Aquaman https://t.co/L9XKpPCagF — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) May 18, 2017

Lady MERA swept in from the sea. First day with the exquisite Amber Heard. (Shot by the talented @jasinboland ) pic.twitter.com/FWQANu0S12 — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 18, 2017

Cool. I hope they add a scene where she meet Captain Jack Sparrow and she secretly records it on her phone.