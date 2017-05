Like I said, the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards were last night. I didn’t watch them. You probably didn’t either. Or maybe you did. I don’t know you. All I know is that Cara Delevingne shaved her head, the cast of the Fast and Furious abominations won the Generation Award, and the two dudes from Moonlight won Best Kiss. Here’s 58 pics of people who attended. Pretty exciting stuff.