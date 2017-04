The first teaser for Thor: Ragnarok dropped today, and while we wait for the Vox article telling us that the use of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” is insensitive in this political climate, you can see Thor’s new cut, Jeff Goldblum being Jeff Goldblum, and an alien dude shooting an M-16. And for some reason the Hulk is using weapons. Kinda defeats the purpose of being the Hulk, no? Please don’t comment, nerds.