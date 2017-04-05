Marvel’s ‘The Defenders’ Has A Trailer

I watched the first season on Daredevil in one day. I watched the first season of Jessica Jones in two days only because I got a huge burrito in the middle and fell asleep. I watched the second season of Daredevil like three weeks after it dropped. No real reason. I stopped watched Luke Cage after Cottonmouth got killed. I should probably finish that at some point. I watched Iron Fist in no wait, I didn’t watch Iron Fist. I know it’s about a dude named Danny who does magic karate. I’ll let you know how The Defenders goes.

Oh, the IP in the camera footage takes you to Marvel’s fake newspaper.