Hm..I just realised that 102 fever gives u the perfect shades of pink I need this colors @covergirl #Imawimp #thatswhatIgetforshootingintheraininRome #iwouldntmakeitpast2daysonNakedandAfraid

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:17am PDT