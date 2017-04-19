‘Stranger Things’ Shannon Purser Is A Bisexual Now

Last year, the world fell in love with Barb. The friend from Stranger Things who couldn’t get her boyfriend and had to make things weird for everyone instead of being happy that Nancy was getting some. Barb’s real name is Shannon Purser. She wants us to know she’s bisexual.

Since we’re living in the second act of Demolition Man, Shannon Purser had to offer an apology in a post revealing her sexuality in case for some reason she offended someone somewhere who might @ her on Twitter trying to educate words she’s never heard of. This is why I don’t come out as gay. I don’t gay people explaining what words I can and can’t use. Your loss!