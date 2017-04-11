Ryan Phillippe Really Wants You To Know He’s Not Dating Katy Perry

Ryan Phillippe

 

Ryan Phillippe got Reese Witherspoon knocked up in her prime. Then he got the hot one from those Pitch Perfect movies knocked up after like two months. So you can understand why he doesn’t want 32-year old Katy Perry on his vagina resume.

I don’t even know where the rumor came from or how it started, but he seems pretty adamant about not dating Katy Perry. As you know, Katy Perry Googles herself a lot so she responded. 

 

Is Katy trying to flirt here? Do we care about this at all? No? Ok, sorry. Ending this post now.

 

