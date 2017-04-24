Rihanna Offended People Who Think Queen Elizabeth Deserves Respect

Rihanna is hot as hell and can do whatever she wants in my opinion. Like posting this pic of Queen Elizabeth’s head on her body. You probably won’t believe this, but people got offended.

be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

But little do those people know that Rihanna is a Black Belt Social Media Troll, so this happened.

y’all chickens is ash and I’m lotion. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

it’s not that deep. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won’t too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

haters will say it’s photoshop. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

Here’s my thoughts: Fuck the Queen and Royal Family. They’re just inbred Kardashians who managed to steal more money longer. Oh wow you live in a castle and wave at peasants during parades. Let me go ahead and bow down to some crusty old white lady who had Princess Di killed because she was dating a brown guy. She might have cured AIDS if you didn’t fuck with her breaks.