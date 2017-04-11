Mariah Carey Is Single

Mariah Carey and her backup dancer boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have split after 5 months. Probably best for Bryan.

Mariah Carey has called it quits with her backup dancer boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. “The split happened very recently. Mariah ended it — everyone hoped that she would. She has better things to focus on,” a Carey source tells PEOPLE. “Mariah is happy. She is focusing on her kids and new music.” The insider adds, “Bryan was a good distraction after she split from James. This is a good time for her to be single and focus on herself.”

In case you didn’t know already, Mariah jumped on Bryan after her split with James Packer. The dude she demanded $50M from even though they were never married and he never got to hit it. She demanded the $50M because it was in the prenup they signed. The prenup they signed but never got married. So, what type of psychosis did Mariah bring to the table with Bryan? Glad you asked!

It’s often said it’s better to give than to receive but Mariah Carey is apparently happy to do both. According to Life & Style magazine, the 47-year-old gives her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka $25,000 a month specifically so he can buy her gifts. Sources claim the pop diva – who is worth around $520 million – is all too aware of the fact her backup dancer beau doesn’t earn nearly as much as she does.

I don’t know much about the patriarchy, but all of this seems like a bad way to fight it.