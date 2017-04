If you haven’t been keeping up with Kylie Jenner, and seriously why would you, but she broke up with Tyga and apparently her family hates her because she’s getting her own show on E! pretty soon. This isn’t fair because Khloe hasn’t even gotten her own baby yet. Anyway, she hosted the¬†PrettyLittleThing x Paper Magazine party and wore this dress. Not sure how much they paid her to stand around in this dress, but it’s probably more than Rob could pull for a sex tape.