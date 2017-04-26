Kourtney Kardashian Got Naked Again
Every time I have to write about a Kardashian, I wish N. Korea would go ahead and pull the trigger, but it’s what you people want. Ugh. You people. Anyway, it’s one of the aged out one’s turn to get naked on social media, so here’s Kourtney Kardashian rolling around naked on Snapchat. The banner picture is a post from her Instagram. It’s just a social media party up in here.
This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on