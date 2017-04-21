Katy Perry Doesn’t Care For Your Unicorn Frappuccino
Even though I live in the South, I don’t like spending $5 to drink pure diabetes, but Starbucks has a new Unicorn Frappuccino and just like most of the stories on your Snapchat, Katy Perry tried it. The results were fascinating!
Even Starbucks baristas don’t want to make these (mostly because they would rather send people to their deaths in a horrific car crash by filming a rant about making a Unicorn Frappuccino is so hard, guys), so for Katy to spit this out is frappuccino-shaming. She should apologize and delete her Snapchat then donate money to baristas who she might have offended and triggered.