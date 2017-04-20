It’s unclear if this is some sort of secret settlement that was reached, but People named Julia Roberts the World’s Most Beautiful Woman for 2017. Julia Roberts is 49 and has 49 teeth.

It’s been 26 years since Julia Roberts was first on the cover of PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful issue, and she’s still our favorite pretty woman. The stunning star is, for a record fifth time, the Most Beautiful Woman in the World – though she can hardly believe it. “I am very flattered,” she tells PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle in this week’s cover story.

I haven’t checked, but there’s probably an article about this that says something about white privilege and why they didn’t pick a plus-sized, gay immigrant with a hijab/black woman with natural hair/trans woman instead of a Julia Roberts, so there might be a march about this later. I’m gonna stop now, because I really don’t want to look at Julia Roberts’ face anymore. It’s weird, right? It just looks weird. Maybe this issue is really about scarecrows and this was all some kind of mixup.