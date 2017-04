You kids today don’t remember when you had to read about Jessica Simpson everyday because she was the slighter dumber Kate Upton with bigger breasts. Turns out she still has those and it basically a billionaire from selling sunglasses to chicks named Katlyn and Ashleigh at Target. She’s also supposedly a raging alcoholic which you can pretty much tell from these pics as well. Shout out to her husband. Glad he enjoyed his evening.