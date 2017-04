As you know, I’ll post any “Jessica Chastain showed up on a red carpet” pics regardless of event and so I ca here everyone in the comments make red carpet jokes. Because she has red hair LOL I see what you did there. Good stuff, good stuff. Today, it’s for AMC’s The Son. The description sounds like Dallas set in the Old West. Cool. The point of this post is Jessica Chastain and her boobs. Let’s not get sidetracked.