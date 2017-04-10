Irina Shayk Had Her Bradley Cooper Baby

The baby Bradley Cooper impregnated Irina Shayk with is now out. Congrats to the happy couple.

The Oscar-nominated actor and his girlfriend of two years Irina Shayk welcomed their first child two weeks ago, a source tells PEOPLE. The baby is the first child for the Russian supermodel, 31, and the Silver Linings Playbook star, 42, who have been dating since spring 2015. A source confirmed the couple’s baby news to PEOPLE in November shortly after Shayk’s appearance on the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

