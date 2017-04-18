This Instagram Chick Said Drake Knocked Her Up Then Ignored Her Texts
A “model” by the name of Layla (@iamlaylalace) said Drake pretty much stalked her on Instagram, got her pregnant, then dipped. She has pulled every single receipt. (Swipe that Instagram box thing).
She had some more words to say. Specifically, Drake has a two-inch penis.
ALSO IMA MAKE THIS VERY CLEAR I NEVER CHECKED FOR THIS LIL 2 INCH DIRTY DICK ASS NIGGA !!! HIS LIEING ASS SENT FOR ME !!! NEVER DID I THROW MY SELF AT HIM !!!! NEVER A GROUPIE !!!! NEVER DID I ASK FOR ANY OF THIS !!!! NO WE DIDNT MEET AT NO VIDEO SHOOT/STUDIO/CONCERT OR IN NO CLUB !!! THIS MAN MADE IT HIS BUIESNESS TO ASK TO MEET ME OFF OF SEEING A PIC OF ME THAT WAS SENT TO HIM BY HIS MANS.I NEVER ASKED HIS MANS TO SEND DRAKE A PIC OF ME EITHER LETS JUST MAKE THAT CLEAR TOO !!! WHEN I MET HIS MANS I HAD NO CLUE HE EVEN KNEW DRAKE !!! UNTIL THE NEXT DAY WHEN HIS MANS HIT ME UP ON INSTAGRAM AND TOLD ME THEY WERE FRIENDS !!! EVEN THOU I WAS NERVOUS TO EVEN MEET DRAKE HE MANAGED TO PERSUAD ME INTO LEAVING MY COUNTRY WITH HIS MANS TO MEET HIM.I WAS LIVING MY LIFE DRAMA FREE BEFORE ALL OF THIS AND HERE HE COMES OUT OF FUCKING NOWERE !!! CORRUPTING MY FUCKING LIFE !!!
Say what you want about Drake and his actions, but at least he didn’t body shame this woman. That should get him some points on Twitter and Tumblr while he’s denying he got this chick pregnant. I mean, wouldn’t we all? I feel like we all would.