This Instagram Chick Said Drake Knocked Her Up Then Ignored Her Texts

A “model” by the name of Layla (@iamlaylalace) said Drake pretty much stalked her on Instagram, got her pregnant, then dipped. She has pulled every single receipt. (Swipe that Instagram box thing).

#Drake got some explaining to do (swipe for more) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

She had some more words to say. Specifically, Drake has a two-inch penis.

Say what you want about Drake and his actions, but at least he didn’t body shame this woman. That should get him some points on Twitter and Tumblr while he’s denying he got this chick pregnant. I mean, wouldn’t we all? I feel like we all would.