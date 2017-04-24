Demi Lovato Doesn’t Understand Sunlight

Demi Lovato has been on vacation from something for like a week now and she keeps posting swimsuit pics. Not bikini pics though, because she’s super into body positivity. And if she wore a bikini it wouldn’t be that positive, I’m guessing. But maybe she could read up on how sunlight works, because as a year-round tan person, I find this post highly offensive. Mostly because of her tan lines. Tan lines are gross. Sorry you had to hear it this way, Hannah.

Don’t know if it’s physically possible for me to get any more tan…. A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

You don’t know if it’s physically possible for you to get any more tan? *clears throat, slowly raises hand* Ever wonder why you don’t put suntan lotion on a bathing suit?