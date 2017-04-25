Demi Lovato Is Selling Diarrhea Tea On Instagram Now

This year is all about #selflove truly taking care of myself and exercising has changed everything for me. @teamiblends has #sponsored my 30 day detox challenge to help get rid of toxins and my bloating for summer. I’m on Day 7 right now & it’s so easy! I just drink their tea every single day in my favorite purple tumbler. I love taking it to shoots and the studio with me. If you are ready to be your best YOU this summer, use my Code: DEMI for 20% off your detox program when you check out! I want all of you to do the challenge with me! #thankyouteami #teamitumbler #healthylifestyle

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 24, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT