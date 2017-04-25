Demi Lovato Is Selling Diarrhea Tea On Instagram Now
Demi Lovato is still on vacation, but she’s still on her grind yo. Maybe because her last album only sold 211K copies and her last tour didn’t sell out a single show. Demi is also big on body positivity and “loving yourself”, so what better what to promote that message to young girls than getting paid to post about tea that makes you shit out toxins if by some chance your liver and kidneys don’t work and this tea wasn’t some bullshit. I assume she’s two months behind on her mortgage.
This year is all about #selflove truly taking care of myself and exercising has changed everything for me. @teamiblends has #sponsored my 30 day detox challenge to help get rid of toxins and my bloating for summer. I’m on Day 7 right now & it’s so easy! I just drink their tea every single day in my favorite purple tumbler. I love taking it to shoots and the studio with me. If you are ready to be your best YOU this summer, use my Code: DEMI for 20% off your detox program when you check out! I want all of you to do the challenge with me! #thankyouteami #teamitumbler #healthylifestyle