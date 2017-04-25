Demi Lovato Is Selling Diarrhea Tea On Instagram Now

Demi Lovato

 

Demi Lovato is still on vacation, but she’s still on her grind yo. Maybe because her last album only sold 211K copies and her last tour didn’t sell out a single show. Demi is also big on body positivity and “loving yourself”, so what better what to promote that message to young girls than getting paid to post about tea that makes you shit out toxins if by some chance your liver and kidneys don’t work and this tea wasn’t some bullshit. I assume she’s two months behind on her mortgage.

 

