Sooooo I’m pretty much always smiling. I can’t help it have a good day folks #humpday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Bella Thorne has looked like she caused Atlanta’s I-85 bridge collapse for a while now (link for joke reference), and this picture doesn’t really help. Can’t tell if she’s always smiling because she’s happy or because she can afford rocks the size of Shrek’s boulder. Hopefully the medical examiner will eventually give us more insight.