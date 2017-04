Amber Heard posted of a video of her Aquaman fight training on Instagram. I don’t want to slowly raise my hand in the back of class, but this might have helped during her marriage. Johnny Depp was drunk most of the time, so she could’ve still moved this slow.

Another day at the office #Aquaman #fighttraining @87elevenaction @jonvalera A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 1, 2017 at 10:56am PDT