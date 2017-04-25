This Aaron Hernandez story has become increasingly batshit, but here’s what we might or might not know: 1.) Aaron Hernandez shot and killed Odin Lloyd a mile away from his house because may or may not have threatened to tall people Hernandez was bisexual. 2.) Aaron Hernandez may have committed suicide in prison or Hernandez may have been murdered for reasons nobody has really explained. 3.) Aaron Hernandez left three suicide notes and one of the three may or may not have been addressed to his prison piece. 4.) Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer says none of this is true except the part where Hernandez shot and killed Odin Lloyd then died in prison.

Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, tells TMZ Sports, “Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false. These are malicious leaks used to tarnish somebody who is dead.” The D.A. announced Thursday 3 letters were next to Hernandez’s Bible, and that’s when the rumors began.

It’s 2017, so I know that we’re supposed to feel sympathetic for a violent murderer instead of people who chose to vote for Trump, but fuck all that. We can talk all day about the social constructs and stigmas in America that lead someone to commit murder to conceal their sexual identity, but if you’re looking for me to feel sorry for Aaron Hernandez, nah. Senselessly murdering people kinda makes a lot of opinions change on your internal struggle. Whatever happened or didn’t happen, two people are dead and only one doesn’t deserve to be. I’ll let you decide which one depending on how many Patriots jerseys you have.

