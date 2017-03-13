The New ‘Wonder Woman’ Trailer Looks Pretty Okay, I Guess

I refuse to let myself get excited for DC movies anymore, because they all generally suck, and the people who have seen Wonder Woman already weren’t exactly stingy with the adjectives that mean “suck”. But at least DC make halfway decent trailers. This one for Wonder Woman is obviously the best one even though it gives us an origin story like we haven’t known who Wonder Woman is since 1941. But hopefully the origin story will solve the mystery of why Wonder Woman is the only person on Themyscira who has an Israeli accent.