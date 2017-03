A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Mar 17, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Duke just lost to the Confederate Flag. I’m fine. I’m totally fine. This is Trump’s America. Anyway, here’s the Weekend Dump. If you can make it past her tits, Lindsey Pelas looks like The Joker for some reason. Probably needs a new surgeon. Whatever, I’m bitter right now.