‘The Matrix’ Is Getting A Reboot. Yay.

In case we’ve yet to realize Hollywood is mining every successful franchise for a reboot of that money it made in the past, Warner Bros. is now planning a reboot of The Matrix. Great.

It’s still not clear what shape the project will take, but sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. is in the early stages of developing a relaunch of The Matrix, the iconic 1999 sci-fi movie that is considered one of the most original films in cinematic history, with Zak Penn in talks to write a treatment. Sources say there is potential interest in Michael B. Jordan to star, but much must be done before the project is ready to go.

The Matrix is horribly dated, and lets not talk about the two sequels. If they wanna save money and still make it have the same social message, just make the plot about Neo staring into his phone for two hours then having to learning karate by watching a YouTube tutorial.