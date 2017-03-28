‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Has A New Trailer

I didn’t post the new Justice League trailer here because this isn’t a video game site, and I’m not doing to let DC fool me again. I will post the new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer though, because I actually laughed at some of the jokes and it has actual acting and I could tell the whole thing wasn’t shot entirely in front of a green screen. It has a shit load of Iron Man and Michael Keaton as Vulture. It looks pretty great since Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. aren’t involved in any way.