Selena Gomez Wants You To Forget About Her So Bad Posed For Vogue

@SelenaGomez is our April cover star! Tap the link in our bio to read the full interview. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott, styled by Camilla Nickerson. A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Mar 16, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

Selena Gomez is the cover for April’s issue of Vogue, but they couldn’t just leave it there. They had to ask her some hard hitting questions. The third and fourth words of the interview title are “Instagram” and “Fatigue”, so you know where this is going. But first they had to remind everyone she’s rich but still likes regular Mexican things.

She sets down her Givenchy purse and brings up, in gaudy succession, a frozen package of Giant Eagle Potatoes O’Brien, a can of Campbell’s Cream of Chicken soup, a bag of shredded “Mexican cheese,” and a squat plastic canister of French’s Crispy Fried Onions.

Then over some cheesy potatoes with a writer from Vogue who was there to do a cover story about her, she said this.

“Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am, but—how can I say this without sounding weird? I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me.”

Not sure understands how making people forget about her works and whatnot, but not being on the cover of Vogue and posing in a bikini would be a huge first step. I could be wrong. I’m not an expert on these things.