Scarlett Johansson is going through a shitshow of a divorce right now, but she also has needs. The need to be banged then fed.

When Howard Stern attempted to play matchmaker with the “Ghost in the Shell” star, 32, on Tuesday, she nixed his suggestions of potential suitors like Brad Pitt or Louis C.K. before revealing who she believes is the hottest man in the world — celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. “Gordon Ramsay! Honestly, I’m like somebody who likes Gordon Ramsay,” she said, before adding, “or Anthony Bourdain!” “There’s a running theme,” she joked.

I can cook and like yelling at people, so if Gordon doesn’t work out, just letting Scarlett know we might be able to work something out. Maybe we can talk about her new haircut before we proceed. How about switching that up a bit? Try something different? That would be really cool.