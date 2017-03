Megan Fox is the Global Ambassador for Frederick’s Of Hollywood. I still don’t know what that means. If it means she posts lingerie pics on Instagram, I’m cool with that. If it means she attends the Neil Gorsuch conformation hearings in lingerie, I’m cool with that as well. This shit is mad boring. It’s like a cool stepdad.

When you answer the door for the delivery like… @fredericks_hollywood #momlife A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT