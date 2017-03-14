So Man Of Steel 2 is still a thing. Yay. I thought Superman died in Batman vs Superman. Maybe in this one he comes back to life and kills himself in his car while listening to The Promise Ring since he’s a whiny emo mama’s boy. Also, Man of Steel 2 is in the DCEU, so you probably want be able to figure out he killed himself in the final edit. Matthew Vaughn must want an infinity pool at his house. This is the only way this makes any sense.

Sources tell us that Kingsman: The Secret Service filmmaker Matthew Vaughn is Warner Bros.’ top choice to direct Man of Steel 2, and preliminary conversations about the prospect have taken place. This isn’t yet in the deal-making stage, and Vaughn could very well end up not directing the film, but he’s who Warner Bros. wants at this point in time. Moreover, sources tell us that if Vaughn for some reason doesn’t direct Man of Steel 2, Warner Bros. still wants him to helm another superhero movie in the DCEU.

Kickass was great and X-Men: First Class wasn’t terrible, but David Ayer also made some movies that were kinda great and not terrible before Suicide Squad, and we see how all that turned out. I know, I know, Suicide Squad has an Oscar. So does Gwyneth Paltrow and Three 6 Mafia. Let’s not get carried away here.

Here’s Gal Gadot since something good has to come from this post.