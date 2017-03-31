Joss Whedon Is Doing ‘Batgirl’

Warner Bros. is adding Batgirl to it’s DC Extended Universe, and apparently Joss Whedon is doing everything.

Whedon is nearing a deal to write, direct, and produce an untitled Batgirl pic for Warner Bros. as part of its DC Extended Universe. No other producers are currently attached. Toby Emmerich, president and chief content officer of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, is overseeing with Jon Berg and Geoff Johns. The new project originated in the past month following a meeting between Whedon, Berg and Johns.

Before this gets trashed because they didn’t hire a woman to direct or didn’t cast a Muslim Asian to play a character named “Barbara Gordon” or because the title of the movie is “Batgirl”, let’s take a moment to be happy that a Batgirl (or whatever she identifies as) is coming to the big screen after years going through like 4 Superman’s and 47 Batman’s. We can also take a moment to realize this will probably be the first good DCEU movie since it has a director who acts like he’s directed before. Oh, and I casted it for you already. Cool thanks.

You’re welcome.