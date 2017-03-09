Jennifer Lopez Is Banging Alex Rodriguez

Earlier this week it was reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got back together, then it was reported that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner called off their divorce. Then it was reported that Drake started crying. Not sure about that last one. It feels true. Now it’s being reported that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are dating. Alex Rodriguez used to play baseball really good now he doesn’t.

The “On the Floor” singer, 47, is dating former MLB star Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez, a source confirms to PEOPLE. “They have been dating for a few weeks,” the source said. “She seems excited,” a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE. “He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

Both of their last names end in “z”, and if you add about eight more, that would pretty much sum up my thoughts on this. This is news and I guess I’m supposed to tell you about it or whatever. Here’s some pictures if you’re not asleep.